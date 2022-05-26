Advertisement
Funeral on Saturday of Tralee man who died in stabbing incident

May 26, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Funeral on Saturday of Tralee man who died in stabbing incident
The funeral is to take place on Saturday of the Tralee man who died in a stabbing incident.

Joe Brosnan died of his injuries on Sunday evening at the Abbey Court apartment complex, just off the Square in Tralee.

His remains are to repose at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday afternoon from 4 to 5.30.

His funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady and St Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11 o’clock, with burial after in Rath Cemetery.

Originally from Connolly Park, Joe Brosnan is survived by his parents Seán and Phil, daughters Marie and Rachel, brothers and sisters, and grandson.

