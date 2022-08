The funeral of Killarney woman Miriam Burns, who was killed last week, will take place later today.

A murder investigation was launched on Tuesday after the body of the 75-year-old grandmother was discovered in her home in Ardshanavooly on Monday.

Miriam’s funeral will arrive at St Mary’s Cathedral this afternoon at 2:15pm, for service at 4pm.

The service will be followed by a private cremation.