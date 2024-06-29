The funeral of broadcasting giant and proud Kerry man Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh is underway in Dingle.

The GAA icon's coffin arrived at St. Mary’s Church, Dingle draped in the Kerry flag.

Congregants heard that Mícheál had many passions in life including, broadcasting, sport, the Irish language and culture, family, education, travel and place.

Among the offertory gifts brought to the alter were a microphone, a football, a hurley, a golf club, a dictionary, a photo of his family, the Kerry flag, and a flat cap given to him by his grandson.

Thousands of people from across the country travelled to West Kerry yesterday to pay their respects to his family and friends, following his passing on Tuesday, aged 93.

He will be buried in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

The congregation also heard that his heart was in Kerry.