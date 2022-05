The funeral is taking place this morning of the Tralee man who died in a stabbing last weekend.

Joe Brosnan died of his injuries last Sunday evening at the Abbey Court apartment complex, just off the Square in Tralee.

The 53-year-old was originally from Connolly Park in Tralee.

His funeral Mass is being held in Our Lady and St Brendan’s Church, Tralee this morning at 11 o’clock, with burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.