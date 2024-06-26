Funeral arrangements announced for the late Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh

Former GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The 93-year-old, who was from Dún Síon in West Kerry, died yesterday.

His distinctive delivery became synonymous with some of the nation's greatest sporting occasions, as the voice of GAA coverage with the national broadcaster, RTÉ.

Advertisement

His remains will repose at O’Connor’s Funeral Home in Dingle on Friday from 11am to 8pm.

Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh’s funeral Mass will take place at 11a on Saturday in St Mary’s Church, Dingle, and he’ll be buried in Milltown Cemetery.