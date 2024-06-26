Advertisement
News

Funeral arrangements announced for the late Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh

Jun 26, 2024 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Funeral arrangements announced for the late Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh
Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh. Image from RIP.ie
Share this article

Former GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The 93-year-old, who was from Dún Síon in West Kerry, died yesterday.

His distinctive delivery became synonymous with some of the nation's greatest sporting occasions, as the voice of GAA coverage with the national broadcaster, RTÉ.

Advertisement

His remains will repose at O’Connor’s Funeral Home in Dingle on Friday from 11am to 8pm.

Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh’s funeral Mass will take place at 11a on Saturday in St Mary’s Church, Dingle, and he’ll be buried in Milltown Cemetery.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Spike in Covid cases in Kerry as public are warned to isolate for five days
Advertisement
Planning permission to repair busy South Kerry bridge refused because of risks to mussels and bats
Search continues for man missing from Mount Brandon
Advertisement

Recommended

Planning permission to repair busy South Kerry bridge refused because of risks to mussels and bats
Joshua to face Dubois for IBF title
Spike in Covid cases in Kerry as public are warned to isolate for five days
Oisin Murphy seeks to ride his first Irish Classic winner this weekend
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus