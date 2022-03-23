Advertisement
Fundraiser to be launched to save Listowel cinema

Mar 23, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
A campaign is to be launched at Easter to raise €100,000 to re-open the cinema in Listowel.

 

The Classic Cinema closed its doors on January 6th last, after operating in the North Kerry town for over 70 years.

An online petition was set up entitled 'Save our Cinema' and to date, it has collected more than 2,000 signatures.

 

A limited company called 'Friends of Listowel cinema' has since been formed, with a view to buying the cinema and running it as a social enterprise.

 

Tom McElligott, who's spearheading the campaign, says it's hoped that the money to buy the building will be raised through crowd funding.

He explains how this idea might work:

