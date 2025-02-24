Advertisement
Fundraiser for Fiadh exceeds its €400,000 target

Feb 24, 2025 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Fundraiser for Fiadh exceeds its €400,000 target
An ambitious fundraiser to collect €400,000 for a seriously ill North Kerry girl, has surpassed its target in just a few weeks.

'Together for Fiadh' was launched on GoFundMe earlier this year, with the aim of raising vital funds to send four-year-old Fiadh Ronan to the US for special treatment.

Fiadh - who's from Abbeydorney - was diagnosed in 2023 with Neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer with a high risk of relapse.

Her best chance for recovery is to undergo treatment in a clinic in New York; however the cost of this is extremely high.

To date, over €414,000 has been raised, far exceeding the target.

Fiadh's parents Frank and Anne Marie have thanked the public for their generosity, and say they've been overwhelmed with the amount of support they've received.

