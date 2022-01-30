Funding secured for interactive Kerry trails map

Funding has been secured for an interactive Kerry trails map, according to Kerry County Council.

Councillors were notified of the outdoor recreation infrastructure scheme for the online tool which will enable users to access information on walking trails across the county.

An updated online version of the County Kerry Activity Brochure is also due to be launched shortly.

The council was responding to a question from Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen on the issue of attracting more tourists to Kerry.

The council says a number of projects are being progressed which will incorporate new augmented reality and virtual reality technology to support the tourism industry in the county.