Funding earmarked for range of Kerry projects as part of National Development Plan

Funding has been earmarked for a number of projects in Kerry as part of the National Development Plan.

The Government launched its 165 billion euro revised National Development Plan this afternoon, setting out spending to 2030 across all sectors of society.

A range of Kerry projects have been included in the plan, they include the Tralee Flood Relief Scheme which is to receive funding and it’s expected to be completed in quarter two of 2030.

Advertisement

University Hospital Kerry’s maternity facilities are also included; this project involves triage assessment, anti-natal ward, induction rooms, birthing rooms and accommodation.

UHK’s theatre department will also receive funding for an additional obstetrics theatre along with an upgrade of the existing theatre and plant; no completion date has yet been announced for either UHK project.

Killarney Community Nursing Unit is also to receive funding for a residential care centre which is expected to be completed in 2024.

Advertisement

A new STEM building is due to be completed at the Munster Technological University’s Kerry campus in quarter one of 2024.

This building will increase the capacity of the institution by 440 students; it’ll include labs, classroom spaces and agri-engineering workshops.

Destination Killarney, the Positioning Tralee as an Economic Driver project and Tralee Wastewater Network are also included in the plan.

Advertisement

The National Development Plan states the Listowel Bypass is due to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, while the Dingle Workhouse Masterplan which involves the redevelopment of the former Dingle Work House, is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023.

The full report, outlining all the Kerry and national projects can be read here and project details can also be seen here.