Fun-filled family day to kick off Christmas in Tralee

A fun-filled family day will kick off Christmas in Tralee.

Tralee Chamber Alliance in partnership with Kerry County Council will host the event on Saturday, November 27th; they say the event will operate under strict COVID guidelines.

The Square will be transformed into a mini North Pole, with Hollywood style snow machines blowing snow across the street between 12pm and 6pm.

There'll be music, entertainment and food, along with prizes to be won on the day.

Mayor of Tralee, councillor Johnnie Wall will officially turn on the Christmas lights at 5pm.

Tralee Chamber Alliance says Christmas 2021 is about reconnecting and rediscovering what Christmas at home means; they are inviting people from across Kerry who are both living here and abroad to tell us what makes Christmas in Tralee special to them. You can email [email protected] or tag us on social media @traleechamberalliance.

The festive atmosphere will continue in the town as Tralee Farmers Market will have up to twenty stalls festively decorated in the lead up to Christmas. (Saturday 11th, Sunday 12th, Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th of December).