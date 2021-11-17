Advertisement
News

Fun-filled family day to kick off Christmas in Tralee

Nov 17, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Fun-filled family day to kick off Christmas in Tralee Fun-filled family day to kick off Christmas in Tralee
Christmas light Tralee Co Kerry . KERRY County Council’s Tralee Municipal District and the Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Terry O’Brien will present ‘When Christmas Comes to Town,’ with a Virtual Reality Christmas Lights Ceremony to mark the formal turning on of the Christmas Lights this weekend . The virtual ceremony will be available at 7.00pm on this Sunday evening 22.1.20 . Denny St and The Ashe Hall in Tralee was some of the locations covered in lights . Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

A fun-filled family day will kick off Christmas in Tralee.

Tralee Chamber Alliance in partnership with Kerry County Council will host the event on Saturday, November 27th; they say the event will operate under strict COVID guidelines.

The Square will be transformed into a mini North Pole, with Hollywood style snow machines blowing snow across the street between 12pm and 6pm.

Advertisement

There'll be music, entertainment and food, along with prizes to be won on the day.

Mayor of Tralee, councillor Johnnie Wall will officially turn on the Christmas lights at 5pm.

Tralee Chamber Alliance says Christmas 2021 is about reconnecting and rediscovering what Christmas at home means; they are inviting people from across Kerry who are both living here and abroad to tell us what makes Christmas in Tralee special to them. You can email [email protected] or tag us on social media @traleechamberalliance.

Advertisement

The festive atmosphere will continue in the town as Tralee Farmers Market will have up to twenty stalls festively decorated in the lead up to Christmas. (Saturday 11th, Sunday 12th, Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th of December).

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus