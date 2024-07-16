Freight Transport Association Ireland launch 'Decarbonising Road Freight Sector Ireland' Report

Freight Transport Association (FTA) Ireland has recently launched a new report on 'Decarbonising Road Freight Sector Ireland'.

The report from FTA Ireland is in partnership with Air Products, Gas Networks Ireland, Inver Energy and SSE.

The report analyses current European and national legislation governing commercial fleet operations.

Advertisement

It also provides advice for fleet operators to ensure a smooth transition to a zero-emission future, while still delivering for the Irish economy.

Minister of State for Transport, Environment & Climate Action, James Lawless said, “The heavy goods road freight sector in Ireland today is almost exclusively fuelled by diesel." He agrees that government investment to support the transition will be critical.

FTA Ireland’s Chief Executive Aidan Flynn explains now is the ideal time for logistics businesses to start making informed decisions on decarbonisation, to keep goods moving while reducing emissions and improving air quality.