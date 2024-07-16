Advertisement
News

Freight Transport Association Ireland launch 'Decarbonising Road Freight Sector Ireland' Report

Jul 16, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Freight Transport Association Ireland launch 'Decarbonising Road Freight Sector Ireland' Report
Share this article

Freight Transport Association (FTA) Ireland has recently launched a new report on 'Decarbonising Road Freight Sector Ireland'.

The report from FTA Ireland is in partnership with Air Products, Gas Networks Ireland, Inver Energy and SSE.

The report analyses current European and national legislation governing commercial fleet operations.

Advertisement

It also provides advice for fleet operators to ensure a smooth transition to a zero-emission future, while still delivering for the Irish economy.

Minister of State for Transport, Environment & Climate Action, James Lawless said, “The heavy goods road freight sector in Ireland today is almost exclusively fuelled by diesel." He agrees that government investment to support the transition will be critical.

FTA Ireland’s Chief Executive Aidan Flynn explains now is the ideal time for logistics businesses to start making informed decisions on decarbonisation, to keep goods moving while reducing emissions and improving air quality.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Plans to reduce reimbursements for Kerry cataract patients to be delayed until September
Advertisement
Tralee woman with 168 previous jailed for stealing charity box
Kerry shoppers have redeemed almost €240,000 from the Deposit Return Scheme at eight ALDI stores
Advertisement

Recommended

Iveragh Vintage Field Day Sunday (July 21st) in Waterville
Plans to reduce reimbursements for Kerry cataract patients to be delayed until September
Plaque unveiled to commemorate first Kerry councillors
Kerry shoppers have redeemed almost €240,000 from the Deposit Return Scheme at eight ALDI stores
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus