Free parking in Tralee public car parks for December

Nov 10, 2022 12:11 By radiokerrynews
People in Tralee can enjoy free parking for the entire month of December.

At today’s Tralee Municipal District meeting, Labour Cllr Terry O’Brien announced times and dates for free parking in the town in the run up to Christmas.

Parking in public car parks will be free from 9am to 2:30pm daily from Monday, November 28th.

It will run right up until 1st January.

Cllr O’Brien said it’s vital that people shop local, and look after businesses in the town centre as much as possible.

 

