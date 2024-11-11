Advertisement
Free parking in parts of Kerry announced for Christmas period

Nov 11, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Free parking in parts of Kerry announced for Christmas period
There will be free parking in towns around Kerry in the run-up to Christmas.

Details for free parking in Tralee, Killarney, and Listowel have been announced.

In Tralee, parking will be free between 9:30am and 2:00pm daily in all public car parks, subject to a two-hour limit.

On-street parking in Tralee is not included in this arrangement.

In Listowel, on-street free parking is available throughout the day, again up to a two-hour limit, but there are an additional 400 off-street spaces which you do not have to pay for.

In Killarney, there is free parking between 9:30am and 2pm in Glebe Car Park, Upper and Lower New Street Car Park, and Fair Hill Car Park, again to a two-hour limit.

As well as this, there will be €2 all-day parking in the Lewis Road, High Street, and Rock Road car parks, and on-street parking is not affected.

All of these parking arrangements are in effect between Friday, 6th December and Sunday, 5th January inclusive.

Sean McGillicuddy of Listowel Business and Community Alliance, says it’s important that people use local businesses to keep them going, and there is benefit in that social interaction too.

