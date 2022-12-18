Advertisement
Free Mental Health counselling sessions available to people in Kerry over Christmas

Dec 18, 2022 18:12 By radiokerrynews
A mental health charity is encouraging Kerry people to avail of free counselling sessions over the Christmas period.

Turn2Me is offering people throughout the county six free counselling sessions with mental health professionals.

The charity says many people struggle over Christmas with anxiety, grief, depression, loneliness, and difficult family dynamics.

They are urging anyone struggling to avail of their free mental health supports on their website.

Turn2Me runs one-to-one counselling and support groups 365 days a year, including on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Stephen’s Day.

To book a session or find out more information, visit Turn2Me.ie

