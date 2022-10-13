Fourth man still being questioned on Dooley murder as funeral takes place

A fourth man arrested in connection with a fatal assault in Tralee last week is still being questioned by gardaí.

This comes as the funeral for the victim, Thomas Dooley from Killarney, is taking place today in Co Offaly.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney was killed in a stabbing incident at Rath Cemetery, Tralee, where a funeral had been taking place, before 12 noon on Wednesday last week, October 5th.

His funeral is today in Tullamore, Co Offaly; hundreds of mourners gathered at the Church of the Assumption for the Mass which began at 11.30am.

A Kerry flag was draped over the coffin as it was carried into the church.

Midlands 103's Ellen Butler says there was a heavy Garda presence in the area.

Thomas Dooley’s brother, 35-year-old Patrick Dooley of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney, and his cousin, also called Thomas Dooley, who's aged 41, with an address at Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork have both been charged with his murder.

A third man was arrested and released without charge, but a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A fourth man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested yesterday, is still being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.