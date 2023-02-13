Fourteen Garda stations in Kerry have only one assigned Garda

Almost one in four garda stations around the country have fewer gardaí now than they had one year ago.

An analysis of staffing levels at over 560 garda stations nationwide has revealed 133 stations suffered a drop in garda numbers.

In Kerry there was a reduction of 6 Gardaí stationed in the county in the same period.

The analysis, which is based on official garda figures published by the Department of Justice, shows nationally, there was 14,133 Gardaí in the force at the end of 2022 – the lowest figure since 2018.

42 Garda stations nationwide have no permanent Garda attached to the station.

In Kerry, 14 stations have one Garda assigned; this includes Farranfore Garda Station, which is a reduction of one Garda in the last year.

Three stations in the county have two Gardaí assigned, including Tarbert Garda Station, which saw an increase in one in the past 12 months.

Kenmare saw a reduction of one Garda, to eleven members assigned to the station.

The largest change last year was at Listowel Garda station, where there was a reduction of four Gardaí, to 38.

Killarney Garda Station has 64 officers, a drop of three Gardaí in the last 12 months.

Two additional Gardaí were assigned to Castleisland, bringing the total at the station to 40.

The figures show that there are 126 Gardaí in Tralee, up 18 in the last five years and an increase of 36 in the last ten years, while there are 15 Gardaí in Cahersiveen, a drop of five in the past five years.

In total there were 345 Gardaí stationed in the Kerry Garda Division as of December 31st last.

Number of Gardaí per station in Kerry:

Annascaul - 1

Ardfert - 2

Ballybunion - 7

Ballyduff - 1

Ballyferriter - 1

Ballyheigue - 1

Barraduff - 1

Cahersiveen - 15

Castlegregory - 2

Castlemaine - 1

Castleisland - 40

Dingle - 12

Farranfore - 1

Glenbeigh - 1

Kenmare - 11

Killarney - 64

Killorglin - 13

Knocknagoshel - 1

Listowel - 38

Lixnaw - 1

Portmagee - 1

Rathmore - 1

Sneem - 1

Tarbert - 2

Tralee - 126

Waterville - 1