Four teams from St. Brendan’s girl guides in Tralee compete in FIRST LEGO League Challenge

Mar 1, 2025 12:31 By radiokerrynews
Four teams from St. Brendan’s girl guides in Tralee are competing in the regional final of the FIRST LEGO League Challenge today.

They have travelled to Dublin City University (DCU) to compete for a place in the all-Ireland final of the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) competition in April.

Fourteen teams from eleven guide and senior branch units across Ireland are taking part today.

The competition consists of a robot game, in which the teams design, build, and programme LEGO robots to complete missions; a research project; and demonstrations of teamwork, inclusion, and problem-solving.

The Tralee teams competing are the:

• Pretty Pearls (four members)

• The Gills (four members)

• The Winnie Fish (four members)

• The Guiding I’s (three members).

The 2024 season challenges teams to explore the depths of the ocean, focusing on innovation and marine conservation.

Participants have been coding, designing robotic models, and researching marine life to develop creative solutions for the protection of our seas.

 

