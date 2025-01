Four people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the Tralee to Fenit road this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Tralee gardaí have closed the road from Clogherbrien Cross to Knockanish for a forensic investigation.

Diversions are in place.

It's expected this section of the Tralee to Fenit road will reopen around midday.

The single vehicle crash happened at around 6am.

The four occupants have been taken to University Hospital Kerry.