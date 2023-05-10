Four people sent forward for trial for murder of Killarney man in Rath Cemetery

Three men and one juvenile have been sent forward for trial for the murder of a Killarney man in Rath Cemetery last October.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Ballyspillane, Killarney, was killed at Rath Cemetery on October 5th, after a funeral had taken place there.

Three men, all related to him, and a juvenile who cannot be identified, are charged with his murder.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is charged with murdering Mr Dooley on October 5th last year.

He's also charged with production of an article likely to intimidate, or capable of causing serious injury, while committing or appearing to commit serious harm to Siobhán Dooley on the same date.

At Tralee District Court this morning, he was sent forward for trial on those three charges to the present sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

42-year-old Thomas Dooley of Bay 10, Carrigrohane Straight, Cork City, who's the dead man's cousin, also appeared in person at Tralee District Court this morning.

He is also charged with murder, and he too was sent forward for trial on that charge to the Central Criminal Court.

His 20-year-old son, also named Thomas Dooley and of the same Cork City address, is charged with murdering Mr Dooley and assault causing harm to Siobhán Dooley.

Judge David Waters also sent him forward for trial on those two charges to the Central Criminal Court.

The dead man's brother, Patrick Dooley of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, was also sent forward for trial on the charge of murder.

All four people could also skip the trial and be sentenced if they enter a signed plea, but Patrick Dooley's solicitor Pádraig O'Connell told the court there will not be a signed plea by his client.

This means he will stand trial for the murder of his brother.

There was no objection to legal aid for any of the four people, all of whom were remanded in custody.