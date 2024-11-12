Four men remanded in custody in relation to alleged slash hook assault outside Tralee school

Four men accused of a violent assault of family members outside a Tralee primary school have been further remanded in custody.

The men appeared before Tralee District Court via video-link from Cork prison in relation to a number of charges.

Gardaí previously outlined allegations of a violent assault of three people with slash hooks, golf clubs and hurleys while children as young as five were leaving CBS Primary School on the 16th September.

Advertisement

36-year-old Thomas Mongans of 60 Cois Abhainn, Tralee, appeared via video link from Cork Prison.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the judge that the book of evidence is not yet available, however, further new charges are being considered in relation to the accused.

Judge Waters remanded him in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on November 20th for the book of evidence to be served.

Advertisement

Mr Mongans’ brother, John, of 305 Parkland Apartments, Tralee also appeared via-video link from Cork Prison.

Sergeant Manton told the court that DPP directions are not yet available in relation to the 37 year-old.

His solicitor Brendan Ahern told the judge that high court bail was refused for his client; he asked for the case to be dealt with in an expedited manner.

Advertisement

John Mongans was remanded in continuing custody to appear before the court on November 20th.

24 year-old David Mongans of 62 Cois Abhainn, Tralee faces four charges in relation to the same incident.

These include assault, violent disorder and producing a weapon in the course of a dispute.

Advertisement

Judge Waters said he will refuse jurisdiction on the case and further remanded him in custody to November 20th.

25 year-old Martin Mongans of 83 Cois Abhainn, Tralee faces three charges in relation to the incident (assault, violent disorder and producing a weapon in the course of a dispute).

He was remanded in continuing custody in Cork Prison, to appear before Tralee District Court on November 20th, for the book of evidence to be served.