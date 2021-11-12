Advertisement
Four Kerry towns awarded gold medals in TidyTowns competition

Nov 12, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Four Kerry towns awarded gold medals in TidyTowns competition
Four Kerry towns have been awarded gold medals in this year's national TidyTowns competition.

The awards ceremony was held in Dublin earlier today.

The SuperValu TidyTowns competition has been running since 1958, and Ennis was judged to be Ireland's Tidiest Town this year.

Tralee, Kenmare, Listowel and Killarney have all been awarded gold medals in the 2021 national TidyTowns competition.

Bronze medal winners in Kerry are Knightstown, Portmagee, and Sneem.

The county award winner is Killarney, while Listowel is highly commended, and Kenmare is commended

The Endeavour Award for Kerry went to Cahersiveen; it achieved 308 marks, a 3.36% increase on 2019.

The youth category winner of the Sustainable Development Goals Award was Castleisland TidyTowns.

Sneem TidyTowns was highly commended in the EPA Circular Economy Award.

Castlegregory TidyTowns was the joint national winner of the RIAI Town Challenge Award, and winner of the small town category for the region in the All Ireland Pollinator Plan - Local Authority Pollinator Award.

Tralee TidyTowns was highly commended in the Waters and Communities Award for the region.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Jimmy Moloney is congratulating all of the Kerry winners and participants in this year's competition.

