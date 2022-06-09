Advertisement
News

Four Kerry remote working hubs allocated funding to improve facilities

Jun 9, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Four Kerry remote working hubs allocated funding to improve facilities Four Kerry remote working hubs allocated funding to improve facilities
Share this article

€219,468 has been allocated to four Kerry remote working hubs to improve facilities.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, yesterday announced a series of initiatives to make remote working more accessible and attractive.

€5 million has been allocated through the Connected Hubs 2022 Call to build capacity and enhance existing remote working facilities.

Advertisement

A total of 81 projects across the country were successful in securing funding, including four in Kerry.

Kenmare Co-Working Hub is to get €75,000 for an outdoor seating area, a canteen upgrade, LED lighting, a new break out/overflow area, and work on the carpark.

Island Point Castleisland is to benefit from over €74,358 for additional offices, solar panels, new windows and doors, disabled toilets, a training/conference room, and to upgrade outdoor lighting.

Advertisement

The Box Co Work Killarney is to get €51,660 to subdivide some open plan areas, improve IT infrastructure, install privacy booths and security systems, as well as signage and furnishings.

HQ Listowel has been allocated €18,450 to enhance its existing disability and sustainable/energy management systems.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus