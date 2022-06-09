Four Kerry remote working hubs allocated funding to improve facilities

€219,468 has been allocated to four Kerry remote working hubs to improve facilities.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, yesterday announced a series of initiatives to make remote working more accessible and attractive.

€5 million has been allocated through the Connected Hubs 2022 Call to build capacity and enhance existing remote working facilities.

A total of 81 projects across the country were successful in securing funding, including four in Kerry.

Kenmare Co-Working Hub is to get €75,000 for an outdoor seating area, a canteen upgrade, LED lighting, a new break out/overflow area, and work on the carpark.

Island Point Castleisland is to benefit from over €74,358 for additional offices, solar panels, new windows and doors, disabled toilets, a training/conference room, and to upgrade outdoor lighting.

The Box Co Work Killarney is to get €51,660 to subdivide some open plan areas, improve IT infrastructure, install privacy booths and security systems, as well as signage and furnishings.

HQ Listowel has been allocated €18,450 to enhance its existing disability and sustainable/energy management systems.