Four candidates remain in race for final three seats in Listowel LEA as Sonny Foran is eliminated

Four candidates remain in the race for the final three seats in the Listowel Local Electoral Area.
Following the distribution of Independent candidate John O’Sullivan’s 500 votes, Aontú’s Sonny Foran has been eliminated in count 7. He received 1,084 votes, up from 782 when he ran in 2019.
Two sitting councillors and two first time candidates are in the race for the final seats.
Two candidates are closing in on the quota of 2,095, with Sonny Foran’s votes now to be distributed.
Here is the state of play in the Listowel LEA as we head for count 8:
Cllr Tom Barry (SF) - 1,933
Michael Leane (FF) – 1,884
Cllr Jimmy Moloney (FF) – 1,645
Marion Falvey O’Sullivan (SF) – 1,528