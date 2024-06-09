Four candidates remain in race for final three seats in Listowel LEA as Sonny Foran is eliminated

Four candidates remain in the race for the final three seats in the Listowel Local Electoral Area.

Following the distribution of Independent candidate John O’Sullivan’s 500 votes, Aontú’s Sonny Foran has been eliminated in count 7. He received 1,084 votes, up from 782 when he ran in 2019.

Advertisement

Two sitting councillors and two first time candidates are in the race for the final seats.

Two candidates are closing in on the quota of 2,095, with Sonny Foran’s votes now to be distributed.

Advertisement

Here is the state of play in the Listowel LEA as we head for count 8:

Advertisement

Cllr Tom Barry (SF) - 1,933

Michael Leane (FF) – 1,884

Cllr Jimmy Moloney (FF) – 1,645

Advertisement

Marion Falvey O’Sullivan (SF) – 1,528