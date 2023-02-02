Former North Kerry CAMHS patient says government needs to do more to address crisis

The government needs to do more and extend the review further into Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Kerry.

That’s the view of Valerie O’Sullivan; the 21-year-old was a patient at North Kerry CAMHS.

It follows a Sinn Féin motion in the Dáil, calling for the government to recognise the seriousness in the deterioration of CAMHS; and the harm of the current system.

Ms O’Sullivan says decision makers need to support the motion and address the crisis.

She says the government needs to develop the national standards for the anti-psychotic drug system.