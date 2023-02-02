Advertisement
News

Former North Kerry CAMHS patient says government needs to do more to address crisis

Feb 2, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Former North Kerry CAMHS patient says government needs to do more to address crisis Former North Kerry CAMHS patient says government needs to do more to address crisis
Share this article

The government needs to do more and extend the review further into Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Kerry.

That’s the view of Valerie O’Sullivan; the 21-year-old was a patient at North Kerry CAMHS.

It follows a Sinn Féin motion in the Dáil, calling for the government to recognise the seriousness in the deterioration of CAMHS; and the harm of the current system.

Advertisement

Ms O’Sullivan says decision makers need to support the motion and address the crisis.

She says the government needs to develop the national standards for the anti-psychotic drug system.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus