Advertisement
News

Former Kerry Group chair appointed chair of interim Board of Horse Sport Ireland

Nov 18, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Former Kerry Group chair appointed chair of interim Board of Horse Sport Ireland Former Kerry Group chair appointed chair of interim Board of Horse Sport Ireland
Share this article

A former chairman of Kerry Group has been appointed chair of the interim Board of Horse Sport Ireland.

It’s the national governing body for equestrian sport in Ireland and maintains the Irish Horse Register.

Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue announced the appointment of the interim chairman and board, following the recent resignation of board members.

Advertisement

Michael Dowling, former chair of Kerry Group, is to step in as chair.

He will be joined by Professor Niamh Brennan, Professor of Management and Corporate Governance at UCD, Zoe Kavanagh, Chief Executive Officer of the National Dairy Council, and Dr Kevin Smyth, former Chief Financial Officer at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The appointments are effective immediately, and they’ll remain in place until after the Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus