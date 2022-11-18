Former Kerry Group chair appointed chair of interim Board of Horse Sport Ireland

A former chairman of Kerry Group has been appointed chair of the interim Board of Horse Sport Ireland.

It’s the national governing body for equestrian sport in Ireland and maintains the Irish Horse Register.

Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue announced the appointment of the interim chairman and board, following the recent resignation of board members.

Michael Dowling, former chair of Kerry Group, is to step in as chair.

He will be joined by Professor Niamh Brennan, Professor of Management and Corporate Governance at UCD, Zoe Kavanagh, Chief Executive Officer of the National Dairy Council, and Dr Kevin Smyth, former Chief Financial Officer at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The appointments are effective immediately, and they’ll remain in place until after the Paris Olympics.