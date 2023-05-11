Former Irish rugby player to attend showcase of start-ups at RDI Hub

Former Irish rugby player, Jamie Heaslip is the special guest at an upcoming showcase of start-ups at the RDI Hub, Killorglin.

The entrepreneur and investor is Growth Lead at payment processing platform, Stripe Ireland.

The 19 early-stage start-ups, who are tackling a diverse set of challenges, will pitch their business to a panel.

Advertisement

They’re taking part in an NDRC Pre-Accelerator programme being headed up by the RDI Hub.

The event is being held virtually and in person at RDI Hub Friday week, May 19th between 12.30 and 2pm.

Places must be booked here.

Advertisement

The 19 start-ups are:

- Avatar Fashion | Realistic 3D technology to accurately size clothes, increasing retailers' sales.

- Cajupass | The ultimate employee wellness benefits package built for HR teams to retain talent.

- ConnectEDU | Improving generational client retention for private banks through a private, e-learning community.

- Destroo | On-demand pharmacy services for busy lifestyles with delivery right to your home.

- Elsie Health | Get unprecedented insights into your health with our at-home genetic and biomarker testing.

- Envo Club | Delivers sustainability as a service for SMEs to meet their ESG responsibilities

- Gea | The reusable, smart and easy-to-use digital alternative to traditional menstrual products.

- HeadCoach | The only mobile app that builds emotional intelligence for sporting teams and organisations.

- HomeHop | Property management co-pilot for estate agent businesses.

- Investie | Low-cost, hassle-free investing platform to help you build your wealth.

- MYNDGARD Preventing Mental Health Burden | Real-time mental health tracking supports clinical decision-making for therapists.

- MYTR | Manage your team's well-being with MYTR's employee engagement platform; happy teams work better.

- Novacene | Combines sensor technology and data science to optimize energy usage in buildings.

- Offset Fashion | Sustainable fashion made easy for the eco-conscious shopper with our re-commerce platform.

- Preferl | The talent-sourcing platform that connects vetted job-seekers and referrers.

- The Language TRIBE | Connecting language learners with nearby native speakers.

- TutorMatch | Connects Irish students with affordable grinds & above-minimum wage tutoring jobs.

- WithinEve | Gives peri & menopausal women control of their health data using next-generation wearables

- Zur | Streamlines food truck operations, helping owners find gigs and focus on creating delicious food.