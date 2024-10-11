Advertisement
Former IDF fighter pilot believes Northern Ireland could be peace template for Israel and Palestine

Oct 11, 2024 13:28 By radiokerrynews
Former IDF fighter pilot believes Northern Ireland could be peace template for Israel and Palestine
Dave Osh https://www.daveosh.com/home
A former Israeli fighter pilot believes Northern Ireland could be the template to broker peace between Israel and Palestine.

Dave Osh, who was born and raised in Israel and served with the IDF air-force for 20 years, claims the history he was taught in school was one-sided.

He says what he learned in later years told a different story to what he was thought when he was young.

Mr Osh is giving a talk as part of TEDxTralee 2024 in Siamsa Tíre around breaking free of cultural conditioning.

He believes the situation in the Middle East at the moment is very bleak.

