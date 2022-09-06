Former head of national grid says planning system preventing connected European energy network

Ireland’s planning system and people’s attitude towards building energy infrastructure is preventing a more connected European energy network.

That’s the view of Kieran O’Brien of the Irish Academy of Engineering’s Energy and Climate Action Committee.

Mr O’Brien is from Kenmare and is also former managing director of the ESB National Grid, which is now EirGrid.

Advertisement

Amid a looming energy crisis this winter, Mr O’Brien says more interconnection of energy supply between European countries would be a help.

However, he says building the necessary infrastructure to increase transmission in this way is not socially acceptable in Ireland.