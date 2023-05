The GAAGO arrangement between RTÉ and the GAA shouldn’t go ahead in its current format next year.

That’s according to Former GAA President and Ireland South MEP, Seán Kelly.

The Kilcummin native, who served as GAA president between 2003 and 2006; says the streaming service is not a good arrangement for the GAA or supporters.

Advertisement

He says it’s too late to change the format for this season, but the situation needs to be reviewed immediately for next year.