Former Denny factory workers will oppose plans to build courthouse on Island of Geese

Sep 21, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
The site, marked in yellow, will be sold to the Courts Service for €160,000 for a new courthouse.
A group of former Denny factory workers will oppose plans to build a new courthouse on the Island of Geese.

On Monday, councillors voted to sell a half-acre site on the Island of Geese to the Courts Service to build a new courthouse; the site will be sold for €160,000.

The former site of the Denny bacon factory was given to the people of Tralee via Kerry County Council.

Chair of the committee representing former Denny factory workers, Kevin O’Connor says the Island of Geese is an historic site.

He believes having a courthouse there isn’t a fitting tribute to the people who worked there in years gone by.

Mr O’Connor says the group will organise collections to help pay for planning objections to the development:

