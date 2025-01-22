The incoming government will prioritise the establishment of a commission into historical sexual abuse in schools, including private fee-paying schools.

Outgoing Education Minister and Fianna Fáil deputy for Kerry, Norma Foley, has written to survivors in recent days, to assure them of this.

The letter says, there's been "no let-up" in the work carried out by the high-level working group, set up to help establish the commission of investigation.

Advertisement

The minister told survivors the group's work is progressing well, and she expects it to report soon.

She's acknowledged the courage of survivors for the honest and honorable way they engaged with her personally.

A spokesperson for the minister told Radio Kerry it was very important to the Minister that the commission was included in the programme for government.