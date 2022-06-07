Advertisement
Flood relief minister in Kerry today

Jun 7, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrynews
Flood relief minister in Kerry today
The minister of state with responsibility for flood relief is in the county today.

Junior Minister Patrick O’Donovan, who oversees the Office of Public Works, will visit the location of a proposed flood relief scheme for Tralee.

He’ll also visit Ardfert Cathedral and will be in Ballyheigue where minor works funding has been approved for coastal protection.

Minister O’Donovan will meet representatives of Kerry County Council, OPW engineers and members of the community in Ballylongford.

He’ll end his visit in Listowel this afternoon to view completed remedial works along the northern bank of the River Feale.

Two years ago, erosion resulted in the collapse of a section of the bank slope.

