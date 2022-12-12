Flights due into and out of Kerry Airport impacted by weather

Flights due into and out of Kerry Airport this evening from Dublin and London Luton have been affected by the weather.

Kerry Airport has been notified that the Ryanair Dublin flight which was due in at 5.10pm, and scheduled to depart again for Dublin at 5.35pm have both been cancelled.

This morning’s Dublin flights were also cancelled.

The London Luton flight, which was scheduled to arrive at Kerry Airport at 5.30pm has been delayed, as has the one due to depart Kerry at 5.55pm.

Kerry Airport management is advising passengers to check Ryanair.com or the Ryanair app for updates.