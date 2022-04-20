Five Kerry local electoral areas have COVID-19 incidence rates above national average

Five of Kerry’s local electoral areas have COVID-19 incidence rates above the national average.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which calculated the number of PCR-confirmed cases and the incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

From March 29th to April 11th, there were 1,679 PCR-confirmed COVID cases in Kerry.

That’s a drop from the 2,088 such cases that were confirmed in the previous two weeks.

The national average incidence rate for COVID-19 currently stands at 967.8 per 100,000 population, which is down on the from the figures provided from March 15th to 28th.

The Listowel, Castleisland, Tralee, Corca Dhuibhne and Killarney LEAs all have rates above this.

The Tralee LEA has the highest rate in the county with 453 PCR-confirmed cases from March 29th to April 11th, giving it an incidence rate of 1371.1 per 100,000 population.

340 PCR-confirmed cases were recorded in the Listowel LEA, a rate of 1185.7 per 100,000, while there were 215 such cases recorded in the Castleisland LEA which gives it a rate of 1254 per 100,000 population.

In the Corca Dhuibhne LEA 158 cases were recorded and that gives it a rate of 1114.2 per 100,000 population, while there were 296 PCR-confirmed cases in the Killarney LEA which is an incidence rate of 999.8 per 100,000.

The Kenmare LEA is the only Kerry LEA with a rate currently below the national average; its incidence rate stands at 865.9 per 100,000 population after 217 PCR-confirmed cases.