Five Kerry businesses have been selected as finalists for this year’s Irish Made Awards.

The awards are open to businesses producing and making products in Ireland across a range of areas including fashion, food, beauty and gifts.

They aim to showcase local producers and craftspeople.

The Kerry finalists are designer Colin Horgan, Grounded Pottery, Annascaul Black Pudding, Dingle Sea Salt and SEABODY.

Public voting is now open and votes must be cast by September 6th.