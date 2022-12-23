Five Goal Mile events taking place in Kerry on Christmas Day

Five Goal Mile events are taking place in Kerry on Christmas Day.

The event is now in its 40th year and is one of Ireland’s longest standing fundraisers.

Goal Mile events will be held in Listowel, Killarney, Kenmare, Castleisland and Killorglin.

All funds raised will go towards GOAL’s life-saving work.

Kerry events:

Listowel Community Centre, Townpark, Listowel, V31 VK13, Christmas Day, 11am

Deenagh Lodge, Port Road, Inch, Killarney, Christmas Day, 10am-12:30pm

Kenmare Shamrocks GAA, Killowen, Kenmare, Christmas Day, 10am-12pm

An Ríocht, Crageen, Castleisland, V92 XV82, Christmas Day, 10:30am-12:30pm

The Dragon's Den, Intermediate School, Iveragh Rd, Castleconway, Killorglin, Christmas Day, 10am-12:30pm