The first Kerry salmon of the year has been caught in the South of the county.

Waterville angler, Eric Jouen landed the fish on Lough Currane in Waterville.

Weighing in at 7.5 pounds, the salmon was the first caught in Kerry in 2023, and the second caught in Ireland this year.

Advertisement

Gillie at Lough Currane, Vincent Appleby, says it’s a great day for the fishing community in the county.

 

Advertisement