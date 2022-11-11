First female Governor-elect of Massachusetts has strong Kerry roots

The governor-elect of Massachusetts in the United States is a woman with strong Kerry roots.

Democrat Maura Healey became governor-elect of Massachusetts this week, in doing so becoming the first female governor of Massachusetts and the first openly gay woman to be elected governor of a state.

Ms Healey’s grandfather, Jeremiah Healey, came from Kilgarvan.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, whose grandfather came from the Maharees, also won her contest this week in the US mid-term elections.

Former member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, Gene O’Flaherty, says Maura Healey will be an excellent governor.