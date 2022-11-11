Advertisement
News

First female Governor-elect of Massachusetts has strong Kerry roots

Nov 11, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
First female Governor-elect of Massachusetts has strong Kerry roots First female Governor-elect of Massachusetts has strong Kerry roots
Share this article

The governor-elect of Massachusetts in the United States is a woman with strong Kerry roots.

Democrat Maura Healey became governor-elect of Massachusetts this week, in doing so becoming the first female governor of Massachusetts and the first openly gay woman to be elected governor of a state.

Ms Healey’s grandfather, Jeremiah Healey, came from Kilgarvan.

Advertisement

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, whose grandfather came from the Maharees, also won her contest this week in the US mid-term elections.

Former member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, Gene O’Flaherty, says Maura Healey will be an excellent governor.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus