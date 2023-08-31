First digital nomad conference in Ireland concludes in Tralee today

The first digital nomad conference in Ireland which has been taking place in Tralee concludes today.

A digital nomad is a person who travels freely while working remotely using technology.

NomadÉire, an organisation that works to promote remote work, startups, and digital nomads, has been hosting the event.

Advertisement

It states that Tralee offers the perfect setting for the conference, with its scenery, atmosphere, and access to amenities for digital nomads.

The Digital Nomad Conference has been featuring a line-up of renowned speakers, industry experts, and successful entrepreneurs, sharing their insights and experiences.