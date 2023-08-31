Advertisement
News

First digital nomad conference in Ireland concludes in Tralee today

Aug 31, 2023 13:20 By radiokerrynews
First digital nomad conference in Ireland concludes in Tralee today First digital nomad conference in Ireland concludes in Tralee today
Share this article

The first digital nomad conference in Ireland which has been taking place in Tralee concludes today.

A digital nomad is a person who travels freely while working remotely using technology.

NomadÉire, an organisation that works to promote remote work, startups, and digital nomads, has been hosting the event.

Advertisement

It states that Tralee offers the perfect setting for the conference, with its scenery, atmosphere, and access to amenities for digital nomads.

The Digital Nomad Conference has been featuring a line-up of renowned speakers, industry experts, and successful entrepreneurs, sharing their insights and experiences.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus