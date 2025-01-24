Firefighters evacuate residents from North Kerry housing unit

Firefighters evacuated residents of a housing unit in North Kerry after Storm Éowyn caused damage to the roof and windows of their homes.

Crews were on standby at Ballybunion Fire Station since midnight.

Station officer Billy Brosnan says they received a call at 3.20am stating the roof a house was badly damaged in Ballybunion and the people inside were terrified.

Mr Brosnan says they also attended the Respond housing unit in the town which consists of 12 apartments.

Respond is a construction-led approved housing body and service provider.

Billy Brosnan says tiles had fallen off the roof and windows were broken there.

He says they advised all residents to evacuate to ensure their safety:

Billy Brosnan says the Respond residents were given accommodation at the Listowel Arms Hotel.

He has been in the fire service for 30 years and says Storm Éowyn was the worst storm to ever hit North Kerry: