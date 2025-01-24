Advertisement
News

Firefighters evacuate residents from North Kerry housing unit

Jan 24, 2025 17:48 By radiokerrynews
Firefighters evacuate residents from North Kerry housing unit
Picture from Kerry County Council Storm Éowyn damage to house in Ballybunion, January 24th, 2025
Share this article

Firefighters evacuated residents of a housing unit in North Kerry after Storm Éowyn caused damage to the roof and windows of their homes.

Crews were on standby at Ballybunion Fire Station since midnight.

Station officer Billy Brosnan says they received a call at 3.20am stating the roof a house was badly damaged in Ballybunion and the people inside were terrified.

Advertisement

Mr Brosnan says they also attended the Respond housing unit in the town which consists of 12 apartments.

Respond is a construction-led approved housing body and service provider.

Billy Brosnan says tiles had fallen off the roof and windows were broken there.

Advertisement

He says they advised all residents to evacuate to ensure their safety:

 

Advertisement

Billy Brosnan says the Respond residents were given accommodation at the Listowel Arms Hotel.

He has been in the fire service for 30 years and says Storm Éowyn was the worst storm to ever hit North Kerry:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

It could take several days for the electricity supply to be restored to areas of North Kerry
Advertisement
ESB Networks to work into the night as almost 20,000 remain without power in Kerry
Some rail services from Dublin to Kerry and Cork resume
Advertisement

Recommended

It could take several days for the electricity supply to be restored to areas of North Kerry
Some rail services from Dublin to Kerry and Cork resume
ESB Networks to work into the night as almost 20,000 remain without power in Kerry
Minister Norma Foley says women are taking up important positions in Oireachtas
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus