Fire service remains at scene of blaze at Killarney waste disposal facility

Kerry Fire Service is continuing to deal with a fire a Killarney waste disposal facility overnight.

They were alerted to the blaze at KWD just after midnight.

No one has been injured in the fire.

EPA inspectors are currently on site.

Kerry Fire Service remains at the scene this lunchtime of an overnight fire at a Killarney waste disposal facility.

Emergency services were called at a quarter past midnight (12.15) to KWD at Aughacureen, Killarney.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Three units of the fire service attended, along with two water tankers and a hydraulic platform.

They’re still in attendance this lunchtime, dampening down hot spots.

Kerry County Council says there’s no significant public health concerns as the materials impacted are mainly baled paper and cardboard.

The Environmental Protection Agency says it was notified at 9:09 this morning of a major fire at the Killarney Waste Disposal facility, at Aughacurreen, Killarney.

It says fire has been extinguished by Kerry Fire and Rescue Service, who remain at the scene and continue to monitor the situation.

EPA inspectors are currently assessing the situation.

It notes that firewater is being contained on site and will be sent for appropriate disposal.

The EPA is continuing to liaise with the fire service and gardaí, and the EPA is undertaking its own investigation, after which it will consider further enforcement action.