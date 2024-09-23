Advertisement
Fine Gael’s general election candidate insists the party is united in Kerry

Sep 23, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Fine Gael's general election candidate insists the party is united in Kerry
Fine Gael’s general election candidate in Kerry says the party in the county is united.

All-Ireland winning former Kerry footballer Billy O’Shea was confirmed as the party representative at convention last night.

He was the sole candidate before members, after Kerry County Councillors Michael Foley, Tommy Griffin and Mike Kennelly all withdrew their names.

It’s understood the party is going for a one candidate strategy for the upcoming general election.

Billy O’Shea says despite the competition to get on the ticket, there is no disharmony within Fine Gael in Kerry.

