Advertisement
News

Fine Gael says party will prioritise Kerry despite not having TD in the constituency

Jan 16, 2025 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Fine Gael says party will prioritise Kerry despite not having TD in the constituency
Share this article

A member of the Fine Gael team, which negotiated the Programme for Government, says the party will prioritise Kerry despite not having a TD in the constituency.

Minister of State Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill says Fine Gael intends to win back a Dáil seat in the constituency.

The party failed to retain Deputy Brendan Griffin's seat in November's general election, after his retirement from politics.

Advertisement

It’s the first general election in which no Fine Gael TD was returned from Kerry since 1948.

Minister Carroll-MacNeill says Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly would be a strong voice for Kerry on the national stage if he were to win a Seanad seat in the upcoming upper house election.

She says having so many government TDs in the constituency gives Kerry a lot of influence in the development of government policy:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Government committed to Ireland's energy supply through North Kerry LNG terminal
Advertisement
Major garda checkpoints results in arrests and vehicle detainments
Cargo vessel arrest on Shannon Estuary linked to Kerry pier detentions
Advertisement

Recommended

Government committed to Ireland's energy supply through North Kerry LNG terminal
Major garda checkpoints results in arrests and vehicle detainments
Cargo vessel arrest on Shannon Estuary linked to Kerry pier detentions
Kerry exhibitors to present at Holiday World Show
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus