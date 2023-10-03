Advertisement
News

Fine Gael holding convention on Friday to select candidates to contest Kenmare Municipal District in next local elections

Oct 3, 2023 13:32 By radiokerrynews
Fine Gael holding convention on Friday to select candidates to contest Kenmare Municipal District in next local elections
Share this article

Fine Gael will hold its convention on Friday to select candidates to contest the Kenmare Municipal District in next year's local elections.

In 2019, the party ran three candidates in the area including Cllr Patrick O'Connor-Scarteen who won't be contesting the next election.

It's not known yet whether Fine Gael has decided on how many candidates it will run in next year's council elections in the Kenmare MD.

Advertisement

Tony Donnelly from Waterville has confirmed he will be seeking a nomination on Friday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

75 years of Kerry politics comes to an end
Advertisement
Kerry Fire Service arrived to scene of emergency within 20 minutes in over 50% of cases
Low uptake in Kerry in people seeking birth information
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry’s Lisa Fitzpatrick Coaching awarded Business All-Star accreditation
Low uptake in Kerry in people seeking birth information
Trainer fined following mistaken horse incident at Killarney Races
County Championship Quarters confirmed
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus