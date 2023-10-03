Fine Gael holding convention on Friday to select candidates to contest Kenmare Municipal District in next local elections

Fine Gael will hold its convention on Friday to select candidates to contest the Kenmare Municipal District in next year's local elections.

In 2019, the party ran three candidates in the area including Cllr Patrick O'Connor-Scarteen who won't be contesting the next election.

It's not known yet whether Fine Gael has decided on how many candidates it will run in next year's council elections in the Kenmare MD.

Tony Donnelly from Waterville has confirmed he will be seeking a nomination on Friday.