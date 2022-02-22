Advertisement
Fine Gael councillor expresses disappointment to change in criteria for free energy scheme

Feb 22, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Fine Gael councillor expresses disappointment to change in criteria for free energy scheme
Cllr Michael Foley (Fine Gael) Listowel area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley has expressed disappointment following the recent announcement of the government’s national retrofit plan.

The warmer homes scheme offers free energy upgrades for eligible homeowners who are most at risk of energy poverty.

The scheme has changed one of its qualifying criteria which came into effect for new applications submitted after February 8th.

Previously a house built prior to 2006 qualified for the scheme but now this only applies to houses built prior to 1993.

Councillor Foley says he understands the need to prioritise older houses however he believes changing the construction timeline is wrong.

He says the most vulnerable who would benefit from having their houses insulated have been penalised.

Since 2000, over 143,000 free upgrades have been supported by the scheme.

