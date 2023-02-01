Advertisement
Fine Gael Cllr says it’s a coincidence he opened constituency office amid speculation over Brendan Griffin's political future

Feb 1, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Fine Gael Cllr says it's a coincidence he opened constituency office amid speculation over Brendan Griffin's political future
A North Kerry Fine Gael councillor says it’s a coincidence that he's opened a constituency office, while there was speculation over his party's TD, Brendan Griffin’s political future.

Yesterday, Deputy Griffin confirmed he wouldn't be contesting the next general election; he’ll step down at the end of this Dáil term.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley has recently opened an office at the back of his home in Ballylongford.

He says people were calling to his house, and he hadn’t a proper, professional set-up which is why he opened the office.

Cllr Foley says while it’s disappointing Deputy Griffin is stepping down, he believes there’s huge potential within the party in Kerry:

