The final preparations are underway in Dingle to bid farewell to the broadcasting great, Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

Thousands of people from across the Country travelled to West Kerry yesterday to pay their respects to his family and friends, following his passing on Tuesday, aged 93.

The GAA icon's funeral mass takes place in St. Mary’s Church, Dingle at 11 o'clock this morning, followed by burial in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

His funeral mass can be viewed here.