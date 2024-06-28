Everone in Dingle who can volunteer, is volunteering, as the people of Kerry prepare to bid farewell to one of their most beloved sons.

That's according to the parish priest of Dingle, Fr Michael Moynihan.

Broadcasting giant Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh is reposing in the town until 8 o'clock this evening, with people from across the country expected to travel to pay their respects.

Crowds gathered in towns and villages along the cortège's route from Dublin to Dingle to applaud the Kerry legend.

Fr Moynihan says Mícheál played a deeply significant role in the lives of countless people:

Gardaí are reminding those intending to travel to Dingle today or tomorrow to allow extra time for their journeys.