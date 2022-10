A file’s being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following two arrests in Castleisland.

Gardai conducted a search at a premises on College Road in the town on Tuesday morning.

Two men, one in their late teens and another in his thirties, were arrested on suspicion of fraud and brought to Mallow Garda station.

They have since been released without charge and Gardai confirmed a file is being prepared for the DPP.