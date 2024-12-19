Figures show average price of buying a home in parts of Kerry increased by 126% in decade

The average price of buying a home in Killarney has risen by over 125% in a decade.

That’s according to data contained in the latest CSO Residential Property Price Index.

It shows that in the 12 months up to the end of October, the median price of a home within the V93 eircode area was €290,000.

Advertisement

The report shows in the 12 months to October 2014, the average price of a home in Killarney was €128,500.

According to figures from the Central Statistics Office, the average price of buying a dwelling in Kerry in the 12 months to October, was €249,000.

The figures show house prices in the South-West rose by 9% in the period.

Advertisement

The report shows that within the four Eircode areas in Kerry, there has been a drastic rise in prices over a 10 year period.

Homes in the Killarney V93 area were the most expensive, costing on average €290,000, up from €128,500 in October 2014.

The median cost of dwellings within the V23 Cahersiveen area jumped by over 104% in the decade, from €122,500 to €250,000.

Advertisement

Prices in the Tralee V92 eircode were 126% higher in October this year than in the same period in 2014, rising from €102,150 to €231,000.

The average cost of a house in the V31, Listowel area doubled in the decade, increasing from €100,000 in October 2014, to €200,000 to the end of October 2024.

The report shows the average cost of homes within the P51 eircode - which includes Rathmore, Gneeveguilla and Ballydesmond - increased by almost 170% in the 10 year period, from €95,000 to €250,000.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, over the county bounds, the price of homes with a V94 eircode – which includes Abbeyfeale, Mountcollins and Foynes – rose by over 138% in the decade, from €124,450 to €297,000.